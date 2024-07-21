Redburn Atlantic Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $760.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic from $740.00 to $760.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.76.

Netflix stock opened at $633.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.22%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

