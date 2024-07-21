Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Raised to $8.50 at JMP Securities

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

RWT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:RWT opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

In other Redwood Trust news, CFO Brooke Carillo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 29,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.