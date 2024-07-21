Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,693,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 21.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $304.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.80.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Reliance

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.