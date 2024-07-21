Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 130.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,937. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

