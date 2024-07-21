ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $202.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,137 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $233,966,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $117,621,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 3,599.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 485,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 551,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,938,000 after acquiring an additional 366,901 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD opened at $203.15 on Thursday. ResMed has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $229.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.86.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

