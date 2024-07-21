Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $26.80 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.92 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 522,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 276,898 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,633,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

