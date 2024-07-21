Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

HOOD stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $426,834.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares in the company, valued at $555,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $426,834.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares in the company, valued at $555,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,669,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597,802 shares of company stock worth $32,145,874 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 2,611.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 37,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2,918.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3,335.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 609,671 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

