Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 0.1%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.40 and last traded at $62.86. 408,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,804,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3,310.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.