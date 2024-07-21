Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,185.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $567.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $551.36 and a 200 day moving average of $544.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $575.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.