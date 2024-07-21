Roth Mkm Raises Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $220.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

MMC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $216.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $221.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,338 shares of company stock worth $2,187,012. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

