Royal Bank of Canada Increases KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $17.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after acquiring an additional 289,258 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,690,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,284,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,116,000 after acquiring an additional 902,032 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,090,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $128,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

