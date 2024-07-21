Royal Bank of Canada Increases Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $49.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNV. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

NYSE:SNV opened at $45.09 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

