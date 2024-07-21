Royal Bank of Canada Raises First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $19.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.31.

First Horizon stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

