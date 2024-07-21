Royal Bank of Canada Raises M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $174.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.79.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $165.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $175.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $495,121.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100,008 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,949,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

