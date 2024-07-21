RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Down 4%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 241,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,590,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RES shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.59.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RPC had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. CWM LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in RPC by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RPC by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in RPC by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 31,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

