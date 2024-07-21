Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 358,694 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 102.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 707,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,694 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TME. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of TME opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

