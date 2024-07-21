Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 268,219 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 372,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 237,844 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Par Pacific by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 135,730 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 273.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 73,863 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

