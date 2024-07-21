Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,216 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $232,322,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $59,418,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,645,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 189,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,016,000 after acquiring an additional 155,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.76. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

