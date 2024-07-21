Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 33,066 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 206.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $58,601,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,202,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,183,000 after purchasing an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,244,000 after buying an additional 169,642 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 311.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,628,000 after buying an additional 156,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.95.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.0 %

DRI stock opened at $142.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

