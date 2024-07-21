Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $8.25 Million Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 241,019 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of CIB stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.42.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.898 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

