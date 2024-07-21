Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Scholastic were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 4,475.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Scholastic Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $837.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

