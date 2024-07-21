Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $80.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.60.

STNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 14.84%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Stories

