Scott I. Anderson Sells 11,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Scott I. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $239,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,208.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.97 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

