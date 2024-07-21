Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.40. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 17,651 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

