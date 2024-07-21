Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Shares Gap Down to $36.39

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.39, but opened at $34.89. Sealed Air shares last traded at $35.91, with a volume of 82,409 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

