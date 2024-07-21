Sei Investments Co. Buys 338 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $165.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.76. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.79.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

