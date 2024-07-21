Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $45,277.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $45,277.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,504 shares of company stock worth $999,794 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEGA

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

About Pegasystems

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.