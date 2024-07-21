Sei Investments Co. Has $6.76 Million Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in nCino were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in nCino by 7.3% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 126,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $3,927,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,386,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,185,474.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 126,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $3,927,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,386,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,185,474.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 15,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $466,862.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,045,406.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,515,555 shares of company stock worth $141,322,714. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -103.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

