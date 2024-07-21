Sei Investments Co. Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $123.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

