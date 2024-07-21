Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,683 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Crane by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $150.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.40 and a 200-day moving average of $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $82.57 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

