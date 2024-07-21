Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 535.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAI opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading

