Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,529,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 235,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 65,911 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 320.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 50,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of ST opened at $38.89 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

