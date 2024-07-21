SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 60,864 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,250,146.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,990,668.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,328,661.12.

On Thursday, June 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,110,768.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,428,818.40.

On Thursday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,311,010.56.

On Thursday, May 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,943,061.96.

On Monday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $216,107.90.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on S shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after buying an additional 442,593 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 10.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 95,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105,715 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.