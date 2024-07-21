Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

