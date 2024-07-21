SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,575 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 195,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after buying an additional 46,453 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

NYSE GWRE opened at $141.56 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $143.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,088.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

