SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. TD Cowen lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Baird R W upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $177.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.19. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,492,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,117 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,943. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

