SG Americas Securities LLC Has $427,000 Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 214.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 65,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $139,039.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,417,828.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,183. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TENB opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

