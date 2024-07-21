SG Americas Securities LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 89.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86,685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,219,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1,165.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 162,549 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,342,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Lazard Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LAZ opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Lazard, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,235,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,235,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

