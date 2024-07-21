SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $393,000 in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 49.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $572.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

