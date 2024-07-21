SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $397,000 in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $1,560,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 106.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AUB stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 4,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,806.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,310.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

