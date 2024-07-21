SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 150,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $39,309.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,212.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,310 over the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 6.3 %

JOBY opened at $6.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

