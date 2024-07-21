SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,036 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,789 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BVN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of BVN stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

