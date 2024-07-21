SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZZA. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.10. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.78%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

