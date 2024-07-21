SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 195,801 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,312,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,304,000 after purchasing an additional 532,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 245,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 160,327 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 242,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 166,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 52,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 158,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares during the last quarter.

HYG stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

