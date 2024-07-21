SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 94 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 32.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $221,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 11.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 200.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 48,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.70.

View Our Latest Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.3 %

IBP opened at $240.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.68 and its 200 day moving average is $219.60.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.