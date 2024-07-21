Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 146,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 176,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25. The stock has a market cap of C$93.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.05. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 61.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of C$28.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0946746 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

