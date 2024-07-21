Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price rose 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.11 and last traded at $64.10. Approximately 1,799,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,077,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Get Shopify alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 418,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.