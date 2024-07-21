SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIBN. Piper Sandler began coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

SI-BONE Price Performance

SI-BONE stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.20. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $26.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,956 shares of company stock worth $172,555 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 440.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 156,790 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 421,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,060,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 810.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,756 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

