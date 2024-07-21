Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Mary Elizabeth Finn Sells 8,000 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $695,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,137.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.