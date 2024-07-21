Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stake Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

